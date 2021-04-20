Chinese military seen behind Japan cyber attacks, NHK says

TOKYO (BLOOMBERG) - China's military is thought to have instructed a hacker group to conduct cyber attacks on nearly 200 Japanese research institutions and firms, public broadcaster NHK reported, citing unidentified people in a police investigation.

The investigators found a member of China's Communist Party made contracts under a false name for rental servers in Japan that were used in the attacks on the Japanese space agency Jaxa in 2016, the broadcaster said on Tuesday (April 20).

Investigators believe the cyber attacks were carried out by a group known as Tick under the instruction of the People's Liberation Army. Two men involved with contracts for the servers have left Japan, NHK said.

The reported allegations, the latest in a series of similar incidents, come amid increasingly difficult relations between Japan and its biggest trading partner.

The topic of ties with China dominated the agenda at Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's summit with US President Joe Biden in Washington last week.

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato declined to comment on the investigation.

He told a regular news briefing Tuesday cyber attacks on infrastructure were becoming more organised and the government saw responding to such incidents as an important issue.

China's Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A Jaxa spokesperson confirmed it was the subject of an unauthorised access that seemed to be a cyber attack, but suffered no damage, according to NHK.

Japan has been seeking to beef up its cyber defences in recent months.