Chinese military says US plane in Taiwan Strait endangered peace

SHANGHAI (REUTERS) - China's military said on Saturday (June 25) that the recent fly through of a US maritime plane through the Taiwan Strait deliberately disrupted the regional situation and endangered peace and stability.

Colonel Shi Yi, spokesman for the Eastern Theatre Command of the People's Liberation Army, said in a statement that the military had organised air and ground forces to monitor the US aircraft's operation, which had taken place on Friday.

He added that they firmly opposed the actions by the United States and that their troops remained high on alert.