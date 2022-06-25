Chinese military says US plane in Taiwan Strait endangered peace

China's military had organised air and ground forces to monitor the US aircraft's operation on June 24, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
7 min ago

SHANGHAI (REUTERS) - China's military said on Saturday (June 25) that the recent fly through of a US maritime plane through the Taiwan Strait deliberately disrupted the regional situation and endangered peace and stability.

Colonel Shi Yi, spokesman for the Eastern Theatre Command of the People's Liberation Army, said in a statement that the military had organised air and ground forces to monitor the US aircraft's operation, which had taken place on Friday.

He added that they firmly opposed the actions by the United States and that their troops remained high on alert.

More On This Topic
Debrief: US-China spat over legal status of Taiwan Strait
US, Taiwan conclude high-level security talks amid growing China tensions

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top