Chinese man jailed 33 years for pushing pregnant wife off cliff in Thailand

A Chinese man who pushed his pregnant wife off a cliff four years ago has been sentenced to 33 years and four months’ jail by Thailand’s highest court, Lianhe Zaobao reported on Saturday.

The man, whose surname is Yu, committed the crime at the Pha Taem National Park in north east Thailand in June 2019.

His wife, who was in her 30s and five months’ pregnant, reportedly suffered 17 fractures after falling from a height of 34 metres, but survived. Her foetus did not.

She was found by passers-by and then taken to the hospital by paramedics.

According to news publication China Daily, the woman, who gave her name as Ms Wang, claimed that her husband had incurred debts after indulging in gambling and gaming.

She said that he had attempted to kill her to inherit her wealth and assets so he could settle his debts.

In a video posted on social media, Ms Wang reportedly said that she was satisfied with the verdict by Thailand’s Supreme Court and was filing for divorce, aiming to start her life afresh.