Chinese lawmakers vote overwhelmingly to overhaul Hong Kong's electoral system

BEIJING - Chinese lawmakers on Thursday (March 11) voted nearly unanimously to change Hong Kong's electoral system in yet another move demonstrating Beijing's tightening control over the city.

Deputies at the National People's Congress (NPC) passed the proposal with 2,895 votes for, none against and one abstaining.

When the votes were announced, officials gathered at the Great Hall of the People broke into nearly a minute of sustained applause.

"All the representatives here highly agree to (these changes). It shows the firm will of the country, including those from Hong Kong, to protect our sovereignty, security, and development, and will to maintain order in Hong Kong," said NPC Standing Committee chairman Li Zhanshu after the vote was carried out.

The proposed electoral changes will be sent to the Basic Law Committee of the NPC, where the specific legislation will be drafted.

These changes are meant to "refine" the One Country, Two Systems framework by which Hong Kong is governed, officials have said, adding that it is necessary to plug "loopholes" in the electoral system.

It aims to reconfigure the 1,200-member electoral committee responsible for picking the Chief Executive. There are also plans to expand the committee's powers, which is likely to have a greater role in vetting potential candidates for political office in the territory.

When tabling the draft to the NPC last week, NPC vice-chairman Zhang Chen said the aim was to create "democracy with Hong Kong characteristics".

Coming less than a year after a sweeping national security law was tabled at the same session last year, this is yet another blow to the city's hopes of democracy.

Since mass protests rocked the city in 2019 - sparked by the attempted introduction of a Bill allowing extradition to the mainland - Beijing has insisted that there are deficiencies in Hong Kong's governance structure, and has imposed a series on changes to "correct the flaws".

Dubbed "patriots governing Hong Kong", the proposed electoral changes will require officeholders to be loyal to the Chinese Communist Party, a senior official said this week.

"When we talk about patriotism, we are not talking about the abstraction of loving a cultural or historical China, but rather loving the currently existing People's Republic of China under the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party," Mr Song Ru'an, deputy commissioner of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Hong Kong, told reporters on Tuesday. "Patriots should respect the Chinese Communist Party."

He added that the government will review "whether candidates meet that criteria", but did not elaborate on which government he was referring to.

The term "patriots governing Hong Kong" was first coined by former paramount leader Deng Xiaoping in 1984 as a means of calming fears that the handover to China would strip the city of its lively political scene.

A patriot must accept that Hong Kong is part of China and support its future prosperity but do not have to be party loyalists, he said.

"Those who meet these requirements are patriots, whether they believe in capitalism or feudalism or even slavery," Mr Deng said.

"We don't demand that they be in favour of China's socialist system; we ask only for them to love the motherland and Hong Kong."