SHANGHAI - China’s strong economic growth between January and March 2023 belies an abiding caution among the Chinese, who are spending more carefully than they did before the pandemic amid worries about job security and career prospects, particularly among fresh graduates.

Retail spending in China grew 5.8 per cent between January and March compared with the same period in 2022, but trailed behind pre-Covid-19 consumption growth rates, economic data released on Tuesday showed.