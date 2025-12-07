Chinese jets directed fire-control radar at Japanese aircraft, Japan says

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

TOKYO – Chinese fighter jets directed their fire-control radar at Japanese aircraft over international waters on Dec 6 near Japan's Okinawan islands in two separate incidents that Japan's Defence Minister condemned as “dangerous”.

“These radar illumination went beyond what is necessary for the safe flight of aircraft,” Mr Shinjiro Koizumi said on X. Tokyo, he added, lodged a protest with China over the “regrettable” incident.

The encounters over the islands, which are close to disputed territory claimed by both Japan and China, will likely ratchet up tension between the neighbours.

Relations have soured after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi warned that Japan could respond to any Chinese military action against Taiwan if it also threatened Japan's security.

Taiwan is claimed by Beijing and lies just 110km from Japan's westernmost Yonaguni Island.

Japan hosts the biggest overseas concentration of US military power, including warships, aircraft and troops, with a big chunk of that contingent, including thousands of US Marines based in Okinawa.

The Chinese J-15 jets involved in the two incidents on Dec 6 were launched from the Liaoning aircraft carrier, which was manoeuvring south of the Okinawan islands along with three missile destroyers, Japan said.

On Dec 4, China deployed a large number of naval and coast guard ships across East Asian waters, which at one point numbered more than 100, Reuters reported, citing sources and intelligence reports.

Taiwan’s government described that build-up as posing a threat to the Indo-Pacific region. Japan said it was monitoring Chinese activity closely. REUTERS