Chinese internet giants, AI startups rush to jump on ChatGPT bandwagon

Baidu CEO Robin Li speaks at the unveiling of Baidu's AI chatbot "Ernie Bot" at an event in Beijing on March 16, 2023. PHOTO: AFP

Du Zhihang, Zhang Erchi, Qu Yunxu, Liu Peilin, Gu Zhaowei and Denise Jia

Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

BEIJING - When Wang Huiwen, co-founder of delivery and services giant Meituan, announced in February a US$50 million personal investment to build a Chinese version of Microsoft-backed ChatGPT, followed a month later by the acquisition of a machine learning startup, it signalled that China’s artificial intelligence gold rush was well and truly underway.

With the acquisition of Beijing OneFlow Technology Ltd., the artificial intelligence (AI) startup Lightyear Technology launched by the billionaire who retired from Meituan in 2020, joined a growing list of Chinese tech companies, including both industry giants and nascent ventures, to jump on the chatbot bandwagon.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top