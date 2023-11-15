Chinese health experts call for vigilance as peak flu season starts

BEIJING - China is seeing the circulation of multiple infectious respiratory illnesses this winter, with surging cases of mycoplasma pneumonia, rising cases of influenza flu, but a downward trend in Covid-19 cases in recent days, said health authorities and experts on Monday.

They added that people can recover from most respiratory infections without special treatment, but the elderly, children aged five and under and immunocompromised groups should visit hospitals promptly and take therapies as guided.

Mr Mi Feng, a spokesman for the National Health Commission, said during a news conference that as winter approaches, China has entered the peak season for respiratory illnesses, and different viruses or pathogens are circulating simultaneously.

“Efforts should be made to monitor the spread of mycoplasma pneumonia, Covid-19, influenza flu, as well as dengue fever and norovirus infections, to step up surveillance and early warnings so as to understand the spread of these viruses and their mutations,” he said.

Mycoplasma pneumonia – a pathogen that commonly causes sore throat, fatigue, fever and a lingering cough that can last for months in children aged five and above – has drawn heightened attention this winter as hospitals nationwide have seen young patients swarming there to seek treatment.

Dr Tong Zhaohui, vice-president of Beijing Chaoyang Hospital affiliated to Capital Medical University and head of the Beijing respiratory disease research institute, said regional epidemics of mycoplasma pneumoniae infections emerge every three to seven years.

The pathogen tends to spread quickly in kindergartens and schools, and among family members, he added.

“This year, the disease also inflicts children aged under three, but their condition is not more severe compared with previous years,” Dr Tong said.

At his hospital, Dr Tong said, the positivity rate for the pathogen stands at around 5.6 per cent for adults and 40.3 per cent among children.

He added that the increasing activities of the pathogen and other viruses are not unexpected.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic, the spread of acute respiratory diseases appeared to be mild due to strict personal protection measures,” he said.

“With the ease of virus containment measures, the circulation of these diseases has returned to pre-pandemic status, which is normal.”

Dr Wang Dayan, director of the China National Influenza Centre administered by the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said flu activities across the nation have been rising, with H3N2 the dominant strain.

In past years, the flu season for winter and spring usually runs from about mid-October to early March and peaks in January, she said.

Dr Wang stressed that an effective way to prevent flu infections and reduce related serious cases and deaths is expanding vaccinations.