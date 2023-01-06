Chinese health authority adjusts Covid-19 prevention and control measures

BEIJING - China’s main health authority on Friday adjusted Covid-19 prevention and control measures, saying it aimed to optimise clinical categorisation and treatment nearly a month after it scrapped a rigid zero-Covid policy.

The National Health Commission said it would add positive antigen tests as a diagnostic standard and adjust the criteria for discharging Covid-19 patients from hospital.

The adjustments came in the 10th edition of the commission’s policies on Covid-19.

On Dec 7, the commission announced the most significant relaxation of its Covid-19 prevention and control protocols since the pandemic began three years ago, abandoning its tough zero-Covid policy after unprecedented protests against the rules. REUTERS