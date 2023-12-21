Chinese ‘garbage collectors’ in a race to recycle electric car batteries

DONGGUAN, China – They call themselves “garbage collectors”, but the metal boxes that Li and his team in southern China gather and sell are in reality immensely valuable – and difficult to come by.

The seven men are traders of a hot new commodity in the world’s biggest and most mature electric-vehicle market: used batteries. Each one contains prized ingredients like lithium, cobalt and nickel that can be extracted and resold. With millions of EVs now ready to be discarded, and thousands already abandoned in graveyards across the nation, there is a flood of retired batteries waiting to be recycled.

All those precious metals, hidden in junkyards, parking lots and driveways across China, are a crucial resource as global competition for critical minerals escalates and countries jostle to come out on top in the green transition. An effective, safe and environmentally friendly system for collecting and processing batteries would put Chinese carmakers ahead of the curve. They would be able to produce electric cars with recycled batteries at scale – making them doubly green – giving them an edge over international rivals as governments mandate more EV sales and places like Europe require minimum levels of recycled metals in vehicles.

Reaching that point however will require consolidating a sprawling industry of thousands players – from freelancers like Li and other small unofficial recycling workshops, to giant battery makers. Li, 29, is part of a gray market that has emerged alongside a fast-growing battery recycling industry seeking to profit from China’s first wave of EV decommissioning. He asked to only use his last name because he operates outside of the government system set up for processing used batteries.

Policymakers are starting to put regulations in place but, right now, there is still plenty of money to be made beyond the confines of official rules. “It’s just like a wild fish pond without anybody taking care of it,” Li said. “Whoever knows where the pond is gets the fish.”

Recycling has always been a chaotic business. From plastics to fast fashion, collecting, transporting and processing waste requires coordination between multiple companies that are not always incentivised to work together.

The same issues plague China, where one in every three new vehicles sold is electric, compared with one in eight in Europe. Officials say the nation may reach its goal of having electric cars account for 50 per cent of all new sales by 2026 – 10 years ahead of schedule. According to the consultancy Circular Energy Storage, China will have nearly four times as many batteries to recycle by 2030 than it did in 2021 and the nation dominates when it comes to pre-processing and materials recovery. Some market research suggests an EV battery could last around five to eight years, although some say longer.

But China’s battery recycling regulation is still nascent. It is sometimes convoluted for battery manufacturers and automakers to retrieve expired cells, many car owners do not know they can get paid for their used batteries, and recycling companies have struggled to secure a reliable stream of old ones.

That is where traders like Li step in. He posts advertisements on social media platforms such as Douyin, a TikTok-like video platform, and leverages friends and family to find potential sellers. A battery could show up in a faraway province, so he will sometimes arrange for a courier from a ride-hailing service to pick it up, or travel to another city himself.

From there, the battery could go to a middleman, an unlicensed workshop to be broken down, or to an official recycler. Transactions are always done quickly and in cash because raw material prices are so volatile that recycling rates can change in as little as half a day.

Yang Lin, secretary-general of the battery recycling committee set up under China’s Electronic Energy Saving Technology Association, estimates that unregulated operators currently make up about a fifth of the market. With the cost of setting up just one recycling processing line running to around US$15 million (S$20 million), it is easy to see why bit players have sprung up. Their presence threatens to undermine the credibility of China’s recycled batteries because they do not always adhere to environmental and safety standards. And because they do not have to invest in those proper protections, they can offer EV and other battery owners higher prices, diverting valuable cells to a less desirable supply chain.

“Once you allow more of these small workshops to exist, the resources will flow to wherever they can generate the highest return,” said Zhang Yuping, deputy general manager of one of the nation’s biggest recycling companies GEM Company. “It’s just like drugs.”

The most profitable EV batteries to recycle are made of lithium, nickel, cobalt and manganese. To extract the metals, the batteries have to be dismantled and shredded into what is known as “black mass”, which is then dissolved in powerful chemicals.