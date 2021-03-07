Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to speak at annual meeting of Parliament

BEIJING (BLOOMBERG) - China's most senior officials are gathering in Beijing as the annual meeting of the country's Parliament, the National People's Congress, enters its third day.

The main event on Sunday (March 7) is a media briefing by Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who is scheduled to speak at 3pm. Mr Wang last month urged the United States to build up goodwill to fix the two countries' damaged relationship.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang opened the National People's Congress on Friday by unveiling a conservative target for economic growth this year of above 6 per cent that signals more restrained monetary and fiscal policies, in contrast to other major nations still pumping in stimulus.

China's new five-year plan that runs through 2025 did not give a numeric target for average growth.