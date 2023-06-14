Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang tells Blinken US should respect China’s core concerns

BEIJING - China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a phone call on Wednesday that the United States should stop interfering in the country’s affairs, according to a statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

The high-profile discussion comes ahead of a reported planned visit to Beijing by Washington’s top diplomat, aimed at stabilising tense relations between the countries around several issues from spy allegations to a semiconductor tussle.

In the call, Mr Qin said he hoped the US can meet China halfway, effectively manage differences, and promote communication and cooperation.

Mr Qin also said the US should respect China’s core concerns such as the Taiwan issue. He also hoped to stabilise Sino-US relations and bring ties back to the track of sound and steady development.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has yet to reveal information on Mr Blinken’s trip, but a US official last Friday said Mr Blinken would be in Beijing on June 18, giving no other details.

In February, Mr Blinken cancelled a planned trip to Beijing, which would have been the first by a US secretary of state in five years, over a suspected Chinese spy balloon that flew over the US. REUTERS