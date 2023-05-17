Chinese fishing vessel capsizes in Indian Ocean, 39 missing

Updated
38 sec ago
Published
54 min ago

BEIJING – A Chinese fishing vessel has capsized in the central Indian Ocean, state media reported on Wednesday. Its crew members – 17 Chinese, 17 Indonesian and five Filipino sailors – are missing.

“So far, no missing persons have been found,” state broadcaster CCTV said, adding President Xi Jinping had ordered a search-and-rescue operation.

The vessel, owned by Penglai Jinglu Fishery Co, capsized at about 3am Beijing time on Tuesday, CCTV said.

Search-and-rescue teams from Australia and several other countries have arrived on the scene and China has deployed two vessels to assist in the operation, the broadcaster reported.

Over the past two decades, China has built the world’s largest deep-water fishing fleet. AFP

More On This Topic
At least 11 dead after Indonesia boat headed for Bintan capsizes
Tunisian coast guard recovers 29 bodies after migrant vessels capsize

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top