Chinese fishing vessel capsizes in Indian Ocean, 39 missing

BEIJING – A Chinese fishing vessel has capsized in the central Indian Ocean, state media reported on Wednesday. Its crew members – 17 Chinese, 17 Indonesian and five Filipino sailors – are missing.

“So far, no missing persons have been found,” state broadcaster CCTV said, adding President Xi Jinping had ordered a search-and-rescue operation.

The vessel, owned by Penglai Jinglu Fishery Co, capsized at about 3am Beijing time on Tuesday, CCTV said.

Search-and-rescue teams from Australia and several other countries have arrived on the scene and China has deployed two vessels to assist in the operation, the broadcaster reported.

Over the past two decades, China has built the world’s largest deep-water fishing fleet. AFP