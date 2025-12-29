Straitstimes.com header logo

Chinese drills to affect more than 100,000 air passengers, Taiwan ministry says

Taiwan's military deploying an air defence missile system inside an air base in Hsinchu on Dec 29.

PHOTO: EPA

PHOTO: EPA

TAIPEI - China’s military drills around Taiwan will affect more than 100,000 passengers on scheduled international flights and about 6,000 domestic air passengers on Dec 30, Taiwan’s transport ministry said in a statement on Dec 29.

Authorities will divert international flights away from dangerous areas or announce alternative routes to ensure air traffic safety, the statement said. REUTERS

