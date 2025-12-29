Chinese drills to affect more than 100,000 air passengers, Taiwan ministry says

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Taiwan's military deploying an air defence missile system inside an air base in Hsinchu on Dec 29.

TAIPEI - China’s military drills around Taiwan will affect more than 100,000 passengers on scheduled international flights and about 6,000 domestic air passengers on Dec 30, Taiwan’s transport ministry said in a statement on Dec 29.

Authorities will divert international flights away from dangerous areas or announce alternative routes to ensure air traffic safety, the statement said. REUTERS