Chinese Douyin livestreamers set up stage outdoors for late-night ‘donations’

GUILIN, China – In the dead of night on a bridge in southern China, around two dozen livestreamers sat crooning and chatting into microphones, their identical ring lights spaced a few metres apart in glowing rows.

The broadcasters gather in spots like this in the city of Guilin most nights in hope of standing out to users scrolling through reams of livestreams on Douyin, China’s version of TikTok, where viewers can donate to their favourite streamers.

“There are too many indoor livestreamers,” said 27-year-old Qiao Ya, who sings and talks about daily life to anyone who happens across her channel from 9pm to 3am every night.

“Since I’m relatively average and don’t have any skills, I stream outside to use the views to attract online ‘passers-by’.”

Conditions can be harsh. This week, the temperature had dropped to almost 0 deg C, with streamers bundled in thick blankets and some bringing small heaters.

“Viewers might feel if we’re outdoors or just by ourselves late at night that it’s very tough, so they might be nicer to us,” said Ms Qiao, who like most Douyin performers, is signed to a livestreamer talent agency.

Livestreaming on apps like Douyin, which said it had 600 million users in 2020, is a popular way to make money in China.

Activities range from selling merchandise, demonstrating life hacks, singing and dancing to chatting with viewers.

Some livestreamers – like “Lipstick King” Li Jiaqi – have become e-commerce celebrities, making millions of dollars in endorsements and advertising fees through the platform.

But for those on the bridge, the earnings are much slimmer.

Viewers can buy virtual gifts for a range of prices – represented by emojis such as race cars, rockets and carrots – and give them to the streamers, who can convert them into money.

Ms Qiao’s only income comes from donations to her stream.