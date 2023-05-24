Chinese Douyin live streamer dies after drinking too much baijiu, too quickly

A live streamer in China lost drinking battles against other streamers and then lost his life after drinking yet more alcohol as a forfeit.

The live streamer based in Jiangsu surnamed Wang, but more popularly known by his online moniker Brother Three Thousand, was found dead in his apartment on May 16, a friend said to Chinese media.

He was last seen online in one of his videos the previous night, chugging four bottles of the potent baijiu, a colourless Chinese clear grain liquor with an alcohol content that ranges from 35 per cent to 60 per cent.

In his final stream on the video-sharing platform Douyin, the 34-year-old can be seen pouring out some baijiu onto a table and lighting it on fire, seemingly to show its authenticity, before chugging the rest of the bottle. He did the same for another three bottles in quick succession, reportedly as a forfeit after losing drinking battles to other streamers, who competed on the speed and quantity of drinking.

Wang’s viewers said he drank at least seven bottles of a popular baijiu that night.