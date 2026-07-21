Chinese destroyer held live-fire drill in Japan’s exclusive economic zone, Japan says

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A file photo taken on June 3, 2023 shows a Chinese Luyang III class warship sailing as seen from the deck of a US destroyer in the Taiwan Strait.

TOKYO – A Chinese navy destroyer conducted live-fire drills in waters south-west of Japan’s remote Okinotori Island early on July 19 while operating alongside Russian naval vessels, said Japan’s Joint Staff.

Japan’s Maritime Self-Defense Force spotted four vessels – a Chinese Renhai-class guided-missile destroyer, a Luyang III-class guided-missile destroyer, a Fuchi-class replenishment ship and a Russian Steregushchiy-class frigate – sailing north-east about 330km south-west of Okinotori at around 2am on July 19 ( 1am Singapore time ), the Joint Staff said in a statement on July 21 .

The Japanese military later confirmed that the Chinese Luyang III-class destroyer conducted a live-fire exercise about 180km south-west of the island, the statement said.

A spokesperson at the Joint Staff said it was the first time Japan had disclosed China’s live-fire drills in its exclusive economic zone (EEZ), while adding that the activity was not against international rules.

The vessels were the same ships that had transited southwards through waters between Okinawa’s main island and Miyako Island on July 16, according to the statement.

Japan’s Defense Ministry said its destroyer monitored the ships and gathered intelligence on their activities.

China disputes Japan’s claim that the waters around Okinotori are part of its EEZ, arguing that it is a reef rather than an island.

China and Russia have stepped up joint naval and air operations around Japan in recent years, prompting Tokyo to increase surveillance and strengthen its defences in the south-west island chain amid concerns over regional security. REUTERS