China consumers wary of splurging after Covid-19 strictures fall

SHANGHAI - China’s weary public and businesses have welcomed the easing of stringent “zero-Covid” measures, but Ms Jorry Fan, who lives in the eastern city of Suzhou, said it prompted her to drop any plans to dine out for weeks.

The 44-year-old mother of two aims to avoid indoor dining or crowded places, opting instead for food deliveries, as she fears she or her family could catch Covid-19 after China dropped testing as a pre-requisite for many activities.

“I’m very happy because previously, I had to do a nucleic acid test nearly every day, so this is more convenient,” she said. “On the other hand, we don’t know who is safe, we don’t know who has the coronavirus. So we will be more careful.”

Consumers such as Ms Fan show why analysts don’t expect a quick, broad rebound in spending in the world’s second largest economy, as the glee that greeted the abrupt relaxations was tempered with uncertainty for consumers and businesses.

In theory, prospects have brightened for fast-food players such as McDonald’s, Starbucks, Yum China and luxury companies like LVMH, after measures such as lockdowns withered sales.

Yet the relaxations are expected to usher in a wave of infections that experts say could hit 60 per cent of a population of 1.4 billion, fear of which has driven many people from the streets while threatening to disrupt workplaces and supply chains.

Spending is also likely to stay inhibited by persistent worries over job security and a slowing economy.

Some economists have cut China growth forecasts for early next year, which look set to continue this year’s grim growth figures that ranked among the worst of the past half-century.

“Moving from isolation facility quarantine to home quarantine will not increase retail sales significantly,” said Ms Iris Pang, chief economist for greater China at ING.

The easing is also playing out differently in various places, as some retain curbs dropped by others.

In the commercial hub of Shanghai, for instance, people have not needed a negative Covid-19 test to enter restaurants since Friday, but the rule still applies for those in Beijing.

Despite some reports by analytics firms of jumps in bookings of domestic flights and movie tickets, the moves are from low bases and make up a picture that clashes with scenes of empty subway seats at peak hour in major cities such as Beijing and Shanghai.