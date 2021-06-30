Chinese Communist Party needs new heroes in second century: Xi

BEIJING • Chinese President Xi Jinping yesterday said the Communist Party needed new heroes to carry it into its second century, as he lauded more than two dozen officials who had contributed to its longevity.

Mr Xi was speaking at a ceremonial event at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, where he handed out red-and-gold medals adorned with the party's hammer-and-sickle emblem.

He said the recipients - including people who had promoted Mr Xi's signature poverty alleviation campaign and a solider who died in last year's border conflict with India - had done things that could be replicated by others.

"We must fight unrelentingly and keep on fighting," he said. "In the course of building a modern socialist society, in an all round way, we must march forward towards the second centenary goal and the Chinese dream of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation."

The President, who has emphasised rooting out corruption during his near 10 years in power, said officials "must aim to be clean people and do clean deeds", urging them to "devote ourselves wholeheartedly to public duties and maintain the political nature of the party to be clean".

The address is one of several events planned to mark the party's founding in 1921 in Shanghai by a handful of revolutionaries.

Mr Xi, Premier Li Keqiang and other senior figures attended a performance titled "The Great Journey" on Monday at the National Stadium with about 20,000 other people, Xinhua reported.

The audience sang "Without the Communist Party, There Would Be No New China" after the show.

The anniversary will not only highlight the Communist Party's confidence after a 100 years but also the dominance of Mr Xi.

While China's rise is facing increasing resistance from the United States and its allies, he remains firmly in control of domestic politics ahead of a party congress next year expected to give him a third term.

The 29 award recipients included teachers, welders, composers and actors. Several people from China's disputed frontiers were also honoured, from Tibet to the South China Sea to a village official from the Uighur ethnic minority group credited with taking a "clear-cut stand against national separation".

Warplanes and helicopters have been seen flying in formations above Beijing spelling out "100" and "71" for July 1, the state-run Global Times reported.

BLOOMBERG