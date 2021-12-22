Chinese city tests millions after 42 new cases found

BEIJING • The Chinese city of Xi'an yesterday began testing millions of residents for the coronavirus after the detection of more than 40 new cases raised concerns of wider transmission ahead of a busy travel season.

China, where the virus was first detected, has slowed new cases to a trickle since the middle of last year through border restrictions, targeted lockdowns and lengthy quarantines as it pursues a zero-Covid-19 strategy.

But the world's second-largest economy is now fighting local outbreaks in several cities, including key industrial hubs in the east and south.

The authorities are keen to extinguish the flare-ups ahead of a crucial period that will see the capital Beijing host the Winter Olympics next February as well as a surge in cross-country travel during the Chinese New Year.

Xi'an - a historic north-western city of about 13 million people - recorded 42 new cases yesterday, bringing the total number detected since Dec 9 to 91, according to figures from the provincial health commission.

The city has also shut schools and large indoor recreation venues while encouraging residents to avoid going out and congregating in large groups, according to local government notices.

The museum housing the world-famous Terracotta Army - the 2,000-year-old mausoleum of China's first emperor - said that it had closed "according to the needs of epidemic prevention work", without giving a reopening date.

Meanwhile, the Chinese city of Dongxing in the autonomous Chinese region of Guangxi has postponed the clearing of travellers and cargo to pass through its port of entry. The measure came after Dongxing detected one Covid-19 infection during routine testing.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS