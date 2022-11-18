Chinese cities struggle to bounce back after Covid-19 curbs ease

BEIJING – China may have significantly eased the way it responds to Covid-19 outbreaks, but some major cities still barely move when the virus is spreading.

There were dramatic declines in the number of people on the subway in a slew of China’s largest cities this week, including major economic powerhouses such as Beijing, Guangzhou and Chongqing, despite the updated measures that ended mass testing and citywide lockdowns.

Each metropolitan area saw a spike in cases, as the number of local daily infections across the country climbed past 24,000.

On some recent days in Chongqing, subway usage plummeted 91 per cent, according to a Bloomberg analysis of the transit data. The drop follows the steep decline in Shanghai earlier in the year when the financial hub was locked down for two months.

The reduction in movement shows that even with fewer hardcore restrictions, China’s major cities are likely to see roughly the same hit to mobility and activity whenever outbreaks flare, dampening hopes of a boost to the country’s economy after the easing of its strict zero-Covid regime.

A web of targeted new rules for high-risk areas and fear of the coronavirus amid proliferating infections have had a similar immobilising effect on the population.

Take the western Chinese metropolis Chongqing. The city’s subway ridership is down more than 80 per cent this week, compared to the same period in pre-pandemic 2019. Meanwhile, its daily new local Covid-19 cases have doubled since the weekend, surpassing 4,600 on Thursday.

Subway usage is tanking

No mass lockdown has been ordered and those living in neighbourhoods where cases have not been found can still go out. But with infections scattered across the city, many residential compound have been designated high-risk areas, which requires a quarantine, effectively grinding the city to a halt. The government’s Covid-19 tracing app highlights those high-risk areas in red, covering much of the city.

The southern trade hub Guangzhou is in a similar situation. While only part of its main downtown district is under any form of movement restriction, subway usage tanked by 70 per cent this week. The city has been reporting the country’s biggest increase in daily infections, coming in at more than 9,000 new local cases for Thursday.

“In the next three months, we will likely witness a further drop in mobility in an increasingly large number of cities, not due to official lockdowns, but because people choose to stay at home to avoid the peak of infections,” said Ms Helen Qiao and colleagues from Bank of America in a note to clients on Nov 17. “We believe local governments will be given more autonomy to experiment on reopening, but reversing to massive lockdowns will be unlikely.”

High-risk grounding

While officials in Beijing have recognised the damage citywide lockdowns can do to the world’s second-largest economy, they insist on stamping out infections with a more targeted approach. The goal is to ground people most likely to spread the virus.

But fewer restrictions and scaled-back testing means stealthy Omicron variants have been given more opportunity to spread silently, potentially seeding infections and leading to additional movement curbs that amount to de facto citywide or district-wide lockdowns.