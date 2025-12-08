Chinese carrier conducting intense air operations near Japan, Tokyo says

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The encounters marked the most serious run-ins between the China and Japan militaries in years.

TOKYO – A Chinese carrier strike group sailing close to Japan kept up intense air operations on Dec 7 as it sailed into the Pacific Ocean east of the Okinawa Islands, Japan’s Self-Defence Forces (SDF) said on Dec 8 .

The naval drills came amid growing tension between the East Asian neighbours and triggered a flurry of protests, with Tokyo accusing Beijing on Dec 7 of dangerous behaviour.

Japan said fighters from the Liaoning aircraft carrier aimed radar beams at Japanese jets that had scrambled to shadow the carrier’s movements.

Illuminating an aircraft with a radar beam signals a potential attack that may force targeted planes to take evasive action.

Aircraft aboard the carrier conducted around 100 take-offs and landings over the weekend, Japan’s SDF said.

Japan on Dec 7 summoned China’s ambassador , Wu Jianghao, to protest “dangerous” and “regrettable” acts by the carrier’s planes.

Japan will “respond calmly but firmly and continue to monitor the movements of Chinese forces in the waters around our country”, chief cabinet secretary Minoru Kihara said at a regular press briefing on Dec 8 .

The Chinese embassy in a statement denied Tokyo’s claims, saying that Japanese aircraft had endangered flight safety by approaching the carrier as it conducted training with its three missile-destroyer escorts.

“China solemnly demands that Japan stop smearing and slandering, strictly restrain its frontline actions, and prevent similar incidents from happening again,” it said.

Mr Kihara rejected the claim that Japan’s aircraft endangered flight safety on the carrier.