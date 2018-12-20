Bike-sharing start-up Ofo 'considering bankruptcy' as Chinese users seek deposit refund

BEIJING (REUTERS, CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Chinese bike-sharing start-up Ofo, backed by Alibaba Group Holding, has "immense" cash flow problems and has considered applying for bankruptcy, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday (Dec 19).

Cash flow problems for the company have become acute, the FT reported, citing Ofo founder Dai Wei's letter to employees.

"I've thought countless times... of even dissolving the company and applying for bankruptcy," the FT reported, quoting the letter.

"For the whole of this year we've borne immense cash flow pressure. Returning deposits to users, paying debts to suppliers, in order to keep the company running we have to turn every renminbi into three."

Neither Ofo nor Alibaba were immediately available for comment.

China's bike-sharing industry has burned through hundreds of millions of dollars in the fight to dominate key cities, littering the streets with thousands of bikes in the process.

In August, Reuters reported that Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing and Alibaba's Ant Financial were in talks with Ofo for a joint buyout, potentially valuing the start-up at up to US$2 billion (S$2.7 billion).

As word of Ofo's woes spread, nearly 2,000 people gathered outside Ofo's headquarters in Beijing on Tuesday morning, anxious to know whether - and when - their deposits for the shared bikes would be returned.

A media report on Monday that Ofo's offices in Jinan, Shandong province, and Xi'an, Shaanxi province, were vacated last month had aroused fears that the company was on shaky footing.

The company claimed 200 million users in China as of November last year, meaning deposits could amount to as much as 20 billion yuan (S$4 billion).

Ms Zhang Na, a 50-year-old Beijing native, said she had sought a refund of her deposit for about two months but failed. After waiting in line for nearly two hours on Tuesday morning, Ms Zhang again failed to get her deposit back, as the company said her account had a deficit.

"I can't get a word with the company staff," she said, adding that the scene at Ofo was out of control, and a heated dispute even broke out between workers and customers.

By 5pm on Tuesday, the refund system of the Ofo app showed that more than 9.7 million users were waiting for refunds, with requests totalling at least 920 million yuan.

Dr Zhu Wei, an associate law professor at China University of Political Science and Law, said deposits for shared bikes should be supervised through the entire process.

"Currently there's not enough regulation," Dr Zhu said, adding that it is necessary to set up an industry association to supervise the use of deposits.

In August last year, a guidance from the Ministry of Transport suggested that the use of bike deposits should be narrowly restricted.

The use of deposits should also be supervised by related transport and finance departments, the guidance said.