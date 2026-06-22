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Chinese authorities launch probe into alleged presence of formamide in baby diapers

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The probe is being conducted jointly with China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the National Health Commission and the National Disease Control and Prevention Administration.

The probe is being conducted jointly with China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the National Health Commission and the National Disease Control and Prevention Administration.

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BEIJING – China’s State Administration for Market Regulation said on June 22 that it has launched a joint investigation with other government agencies into the alleged presence of formamide in baby diapers.

The probe is being conducted jointly with China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the National Health Commission and the National Disease Control and Prevention Administration.

A media report released on June 18 claimed that third-party tests on several mainstream infant diaper products had detected traces of formamide and that the substance was even found in the blood and urine of some infants.

In response to the report, a number of diaper brands, including Babycare, Huggies and Bibabebe, said internal and external tests conducted on their products had found no traces of the substance. CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

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