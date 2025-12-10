Chinese astronauts install debris protection aboard Tiangong space station

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The Shenzhou-21 spacecraft, with a crew of three astronauts, lifting off in the Gobi desert, in north-west China, in October 2025.

BEIJING - Chinese astronauts have installed protection against “space junk” aboard the permanently inhabited station Tiangong, according to China’s manned spaceflight authorities, a month after a ‍docked ​vessel was damaged for the first time.

Early in November, ‍a tiny piece of debris travelling at high velocity cracked the window of the Shenzhou-20 spacecraft’s ​return ​capsule, right before the vessel was set to leave Tiangong carrying a trio of Chinese astronauts back to Earth.

The damage was deemed severe enough that China’s ‍space authorities made the unprecedented decision to delay the return and then sent the ​crew back on the only other ⁠available vessel, the Shenzhou-21, which triggered the country’s first emergency launch mission, as the Shenzhou-21 crew was left without a flightworthy vessel for 11 days.

The entire saga, unprecedented for China’s rapidly advancing ​space programme, highlighted the risks posed by space junk to countries aiming to explore, and eventually colonise, ‌the reaches beyond Earth.

The disintegration of ​old, defunct satellites, mishaps with active ones and anti-satellite weapon tests can create vast fields of space debris that remain in orbit for years.

To prevent a repeat of November’s emergency, two members of the Shenzhou-21’s three-person crew went on a spacewalk on Dec 9, installing the debris protection using Tiangong’s robotic arm, according to a statement ‍from the China Manned Space Engineering Office.

The astronauts also inspected and photographed the ​damaged window of the Shenzhou-20 spacecraft, which is still docked at Tiangong, waiting to be sent ​back uncrewed to a landing site in China after ‌which it will be further examined.

The vessel’s cracked window could be reinforced by the Shenzhou-21 crew on future spacewalks, according ‌to CMSEO. REUTERS