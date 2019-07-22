Chinese army holds anti-terrorism drills near border with Hong Kong

BEIJING (DPA) - The Chinese army held anti-terrorism drills in Guangdong province, near the border with Hong Kong, an army brigade said on Monday (July 22), a day after Hong Kong protesters vandalised a Chinese government building.

The exercise near the city of Zhanjiang was held "recently" to ensure an effective response in case of an emergency, the 74th Army Group said on microblogging platform Weibo. The post was later removed.

On Sunday, protesters hurled eggs and black paint at a Beijing liaison office in Hong Kong, damaging the Chinese national emblem.

Police fired tear gas on the hundreds of thousands of protesters, who took to the streets for the latest in a series of demonstrations sparked by a controversial extradition bill.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Monday demonstrators have defied the "one country, two systems" policy, which has been in place since Britain's handover of Hong Kong to China in 1997 and which grants the territory a wider degree of autonomy than China proper until 2047.

"We absolutely cannot tolerate such embarrassment," said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang.

Mr Geng said Beijing supports the Hong Kong government in maintaining the safety of central government agencies, enforcing the law and punishing criminals.

Hong Kong has been the scene of recurring protests since early June over an extradition Bill that would allow for criminal suspects to stand trial in mainland China.