Chinese and Taiwanese warships shadow each other as drills due to end

TAIPEI (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - Chinese and Taiwanese warships played high seas "cat and mouse" on Sunday (Aug 7) ahead of the scheduled end of four days of unprecedented Chinese military exercises launched in reaction to a visit to Taiwan by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Pelosi's visit last week infuriated China, which regards the self-ruled island as its territory.

Beijing responded to the trip with test launches of ballistic missiles over the island's capital for the first time and cut some areas of dialogue with Washington.

About 10 warships each from China and Taiwan sailed at close quarters in the Taiwan Strait.

Some Chinese vessels crossed the median line, an unofficial buffer separating the two sides, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

The island's defence ministry said multiple Chinese military ships, aircraft, and drones were simulating attacks on the island and its navy. It said it had sent aircraft and ships to react "appropriately".

In a statement later on Sunday, the ministry said it had detected 14 Chinese warships and 66 Chinese aircraft in and around the Taiwan Strait.

It was not immediately clear if China had ended the drills on Sunday, as previously announced. But a late-evening commentator on Chinese state television said the Chinese military would now conduct "regular" drills on the Taiwan side of the line, saying the "historic task" of China's "reunification" could be realised.

As Chinese forces "pressed" the line, as they did on Saturday, the Taiwan side stayed close to monitor and, where possible, deny the Chinese the ability to cross, said the person with knowledge of the situation who declined to be identified.

"The two sides are showing restraint," the person said, describing the manoeuvres as high seas "cat and mouse".

Taiwan said its shore-based anti-ship missiles and its Patriot surface-to-air-missiles were on stand-by.

The defence ministry said its F-16 jet fighters were flying with advanced anti-aircraft missiles. It issued photographs of Harpoon anti-ship weapons being loaded on another.

Speaking during a visit to Bangladesh, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said his country's actions were "legitimate, reasonable, in accordance with the law", and aimed at protecting China's "sacred sovereignty".

"It must be borne in mind that Taiwan is not a part of the United States - it is China's territory," Wang's ministry cited him as saying.