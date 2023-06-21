Chinese aircraft carrier sails through Taiwan Strait

TAIPEI - A Chinese aircraft carrier group led by the vessel Shandong sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday amid heightened military tensions over the island Beijing claims as its own territory.

Taiwan’s Defence Ministry said Shandong, commissioned in 2019, sailed in a southerly direction through the western part of the strait. Taiwan, it added, dispatched “appropriate forces” to monitor Chinese activities.

The aircraft carrier participated in Chinese military drills near Taiwan in April, operating in the western Pacific. In March 2022, it sailed through the Taiwan Strait, just hours before the leaders of China and the United States were due to talk.

China, which has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control, has stepped up military activities near the democratically governed island to force it to accept Chinese sovereignty.

Taiwan strongly disputes Beijing’s sovereignty claims and vows to defend itself if attacked. REUTERS