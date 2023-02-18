China's zero-Covid structures take on second lives

BEIJING – With China’s dropping of its “zero-Covid” policy, makeshift quarantine centres and testing booths are being repurposed as mini-libraries, information points or even housing.

Since Beijing suddenly abandoned its hardline virus control measures in December 2022 after almost three years, cities across China have been left with tens of thousands of temporary structures.

Some of the metal or plastic testing booths that were once ubiquitous symbols of the “zero-Covid” policy have found a new life as mini-pharmacies, shelters or information stations.

“Rather than leaving them empty, we’re trying to use them in other ways, suiting the time and place,” a city official from Suzhou, near Shanghai, told AFP.

Some booths near the train station have been transformed into information points for new arrivals, offering them job opportunities or legal advice concerning work disputes.

Elsewhere in the city, booths have been repurposed by local janitorial staff to store odds and ends.

“When we came to work here this booth wasn’t here yet. So our superiors bought it for us,” a river cleaner who only wanted to be known as Ms Xu, told AFP.

“Since we don’t do Covid testing anymore... they could bring it over. After work, we use it to put our gloves and tools in it. And when it rains, we take shelter there,” she said.

Local governments in China spent about 200 billion yuan (S$39 billion) on the testing programme needed to keep zero-Covid going, according to banking giant Goldman Sachs, as quoted by Bloomberg.

Now they are keen to put the redundant facilities to good use.

During the surge in Covid-19 infections in December 2022 and January 2023, some of these facilities were converted into medical consultation stations or medicine distribution points to reduce the pressure on hospitals which were inundated with patients.

Others have since been transformed into mini-libraries where residents can exchange books.