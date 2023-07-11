China's Xia Baolong heads top office overseeing Hong Kong, Macau

Mr Xia Baolong heads the recently created Central Office for Hong Kong and Macau Affairs. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
31 min ago
Published
31 min ago

BEIJING - Mr Xia Baolong is the head of China’s recently created Central Office for Hong Kong and Macau Affairs, according to an official statement that showed him as chair of a meeting in that capacity on Tuesday.

Separately, Mr Zhou Ji, Mr Zheng Yanxiong and Mr Zheng Xincong were named as deputy directors of the State Council’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs office, state media Xinhua reported.

The Beijing-based Central Office for Hong Kong and Macau Affairs - created earlier this year as part of broad institutional reforms - reports directly to the ruling Communist Party and not to the State Council, or Cabinet.

The top office was formed based on the long-existing Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office under the State Council. REUTERS

More On This Topic
HK police arrest fifth suspect in clampdown on prominent pro-democracy activists
Hong Kong slashes directly elected seats in local polls, critics say move is a blow to democracy

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top