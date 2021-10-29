China's Xi to attend G-20 leader's summit via video link

BEIJING (REUTERS) - China's President Xi Jinping will attend the Group of 20 (G-20) leaders' summit in Rome on Oct 30 - 31 via video link, according to a notice from China's foreign ministry on Friday (Oct 29).

He will make a speech at the summit, the notice said.

Mr Xi has not left China since early 2020, when the gravity of the Covid-19 pandemic became clear.

A handful of other key leaders from wealthy G-20 nations look set to miss this month's summit that hosts Italy had hoped would be an in-person event, diplomats and officials previously told Reuters.

US President Joe Biden has confirmed he will attend.

The G-20, whose countries account for 80 per cent of global carbon emissions, is considered an important stepping stone before the United Nations COP26 climate summit next week in Scotland.