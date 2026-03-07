China’s Xi says the military must be politically loyal, root out corruption
Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments
- Xi Jinping urged military loyalty to the Communist Party and stressed the need to eliminate corruption.
- Xi stated, "The fight against corruption must move forward," during the annual political meetings.
- Purges of top Communist Party cadres occurred as officials revealed economic targets in meetings.
AI generated
SHANGHAI - Chinese President Xi Jinping said on March 7 the military must be loyal to the Communist Party and root out corruption, according to a report by the official Xinhua news agency.
“There is no place for corruption to hide,” said Mr Xi.
“The fight against corruption must move forward.”
The remarks come amid the annual meetings of the nation’s top political bodies, where officials unveiled this year’s economic targets.
Two senior Chinese officials were absent on March 4 from the ranks of China’s highest tier of power at the opening of the annual meetings, with top Communist Party cadres ensnared in a wave of purges. REUTERS