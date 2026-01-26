Straitstimes.com header logo

China’s Xi says India, China are ‘friends, partners’

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Chinese President Xi Jinping (right) said that over the past year, China-India relations have continued to improve.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (right) said that over the past year, China-India relations have continued to improve.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Follow topic:

HONG KONG - China’s President Xi Jinping said China and India were “good neighbours, friends and partners” as he wished President Droupadi Murmu congratulations on the South Asian nation’s Republic Day, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Jan 26.

Mr Xi said that over the past year, China-India relations have continued to improve and develop and are of “great significance for maintaining and promoting world peace and prosperity,” according to Xinhua.

Mr Xi said China has always believed that being “good neighbours, friends and partners” is the right choice for both China and India.

He referred to China and India as the “dragon and the elephant dancing together,” Xinhua said.

Mr Xi said he hoped that both sides would expand exchanges and cooperation and address each other’s concerns to promote healthy and stable relations.

The nuclear-armed Asian neighbours share a 3,800km border that is poorly demarcated and has been disputed since the 1950s.

Ties between the countries were shaken by a 2020 clash in which 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers died in hand-to-hand combat.

After that, the Himalayan border was heavily militarised by both sides.

Both countries began improving ties in 2024 after staging a series of high-level bilateral visits.

Direct flights resumed in 2025 as both countries stepped up trade and investment flows against the backdrop of US President Donald Trump’s combative foreign policy. REUTERS

More on this topic
India, China seek to rebuild military trust to keep border calm
China accuses US of trying to thwart improved China-India ties
See more on

Xi Jinping

China

India

National Day

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.