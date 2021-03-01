China's Xi Jinping will not make a state visit to Japan this year: Sankei

The visit was supposed to taken place last year.
TOKYO (REUTERS) - Chinese President Xi Jinping will not make a state visit to Japan this year as both countries continue to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, the Sankei newspaper reported on Monday (March 1).

The continued delay to a visit that was supposed to take place last year also comes amid simmering tension between Japan and China over disputed islands in the East China Sea claimed by both countries, and Beijing's crackdown in Hong Kong, the paper said.

After putting Mr Xi's visit on hold last year, Japan's government said Asia's two biggest economies would arrange an itinerary for a better time.

