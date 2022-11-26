China's Xi, in message to N. Korea's Kim, says willing to work together for regional, global stability: KCNA

SEOUL - Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that China would be willing to work together with North Korea for regional and global peace, stability and prosperity, North Korea’s state media KCNA reported on Saturday, citing Mr Xi’s letter to Mr Kim.

KCNA did not mention North Korea’s recent missile launches that have heightened tensions around the Korean peninsula following joint military drills between South Korea and the United States.

North Korea has conducted an unprecedented number of ballistic missile launches this year. For months Washington has said North Korea could conduct a nuclear bomb test, the first since 2017, at any time.

The United States has urged the United Nations Security Council to hold North Korea accountable for its missile tests in one voice, accusing China and Russia of “emboldening” Pyongyang by blocking Security Council action.

China and Russia backed tighter sanctions following Pyongyang’s last nuclear test in 2017, but in May both vetoed a US-led push for more UM penalties over its renewed missile launches.

Separately, North Korea on Thursday denounced Seoul’s push to impose additional sanctions on Pyongyang following its repeated missile launches, saying such measures will add to the North’s “hostility and anger,” state media KCNA reported.

Mr Kim’s powerful sister, Kim Yo Jong, made the remarks in a statement carried by KCNA, calling South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol “and other idiots” a“faithful dog” of the United States.

South Korea’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday it was reviewing independent sanctions on Pyongyang. It said sanctions on the cyber sector were among those considered in case the North pushes ahead with a nuclear test.

“If they think that they can escape from the present dangerous situation through ‘sanctions,’ they must be really idiots as they do not know how to live in peace and comfort,” Ms Kim Yo Jong said in the statement.

“We warn the impudent and stupid once again that the desperate sanctions and pressure of the US and its South Korean stooges against the DPRK will add fuel to the latter’s hostility and anger,” she added, using the initials of the North’s official name. REUTERS