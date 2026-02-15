Straitstimes.com header logo

China’s Xi emphasises stability at start of new policy cycle

Chinese President Xi Jinping said the nation will accelerate efforts to build a new development paradigm and focus on high-quality growth in 2026.

PHOTO: REUTERS

BEIJING - China will accelerate efforts to build a new development paradigm and focus on high‑quality growth in 2026, President Xi Jinping said in his Chinese New Year speech. 

The nation will also seek to maintain social harmony and stability, Mr Xi said in his speech in Beijing on Feb 14, state broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV) reported.  

Mr Xi also said China would continue to advance full and rigorous Communist Party self‑governance and work to secure a strong start to the 15th Five‑Year Plan, according to CCTV.

It is customary for China’s top leadership to deliver a speech ahead of the Chinese New Year, which falls on Feb 17 in 2026 and marks the start of the Year of the Horse.

In his address in 2025, Mr Xi stressed the need to prevent and defuse risks in key sectors and external shocks, language that was absent from his forward‑looking remarks in 2026. BLOOMBERG

