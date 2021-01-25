China’s Xi warns Davos World Economic Forum against ‘new Cold War’

BEIJING (AFP, REUTERS) - Chinese President Xi Jinping warned global leaders at an all-virtual Davos forum Monday (Jan 25) against starting a "new Cold War", and urged global unity in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Having largely curbed the spread of the pandemic within its borders, Mr Xi wants to position China as a key player in a new multilateral world order as the US remains crippled by the pandemic.

"To build small cliques or start a new Cold War, to reject, threaten or intimidate others... will only push the world into division," he said, adding that confrontation will lead to a "dead end".

In a veiled swipe at moves targeting China launched by the previous US administration under President Donald Trump, Mr Xi said confrontation "will always end up harming every nation’s interests and sacrificing people’s welfare".

Mr Xi also called on the world to strengthen macroeconomic policy coordination and bolster the role of the G-20 in global economic governance as he pointed to a "rather shaky" recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

He said the global economic outlook remained uncertain and public health emergencies "may very well recur" in future.

Mr Xi, making his first appearance at the forum since his vigorous defence of free trade and globalisation in an address in Davos in 2017, struck a similar tone this time around, advocating multilateralism as the way out of current challenges in a roughly 25-minute speech.

"We should build an open world economy... discard discriminatory and exclusionary standards, rules and systems, and take down barriers to trade, investment and technological exchanges," he said.

The G-20 - an international forum grouping 19 of the biggest developed and emerging economies, plus the European Union - should be strengthened as the "main forum for global economic governance" and the world should "engage in closer macro-economic policy coordination", Mr Xi added.

The international community should be governed in accordance with rules and consensus reached by all countries, instead of by one or several issuing orders, he said, without naming the countries.

The Chinese leader also reaffirmed Beijing’s ambitious climate pledges to slash carbon emissions by 65 per cent by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060 – both significant commitments as China emits a quarter of the world’s greenhouse gases.

“Meeting these targets will require tremendous hard work from China. But we believe that when the interests of the entire humanity are at stake, China must step forward, take action and get the job done,” he said.