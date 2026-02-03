China’s Xi calls for ‘equal, multipolar world’ as he meets Uruguay leader

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

BEIJING - China and Uruguay should should work together to advance an “equal and orderly multipolar world”, President Xi Jinping told his counterpart Yamandu Orsi on Feb 3, according to a media pool report.

Mr Orsi's visit is the first by a South American leader to the Chinese capital since the United States invaded Venezuela in January and captured then President Nicolas Maduro in a raid.

China and Uruguay should “work together to advance an equal and orderly multipolar world and an inclusive, universally beneficial economic globalisation”, Mr Xi said in his remarks, aiming to build a community with a shared future for mankind.

The meeting comes in the wake of a flurry of visits to China by Western leaders in 2026, from Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Finland's Prime Minister Petteri Orpo.

Mr Orsi said his visit aimed to “empower Uruguay in the world and generate opportunities, investment and development” in a Facebook comment on Feb 1, following his arrival in Beijing.

He is leading a delegation of 150, including business leaders, on a visit that runs until Feb 7, which will also take in the commercial capital of Shanghai.

The timing is symbolically important for China, said Prof Francisco Urdinez of the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile.

“For Beijing, hosting Orsi... signals that South American countries remain eager to engage, despite the increasingly polarised geopolitical environment.”

China was the top destination for Uruguayan exports in 2025, taking agricultural products from wood pulp to soybeans and beef. Uruguay ran a trade surplus of US$187.1 million (S$238 million) with China in the first half of 2025.

The South American nation imports machinery, electronics and chemicals from China.

Agreements signed

China and Uruguay signed a joint declaration to deepen a strategic partnership on Feb 3 as well as 12 cooperation documents covering science, technology, environmental cooperation, exports and imports of meat and intellectual property.

Mr Orsi said Uruguay would like to intensify “trade in goods, especially through diversification, and to invest much more strongly in the area of ​​trade in services and investment,” according to the pool report.

China and Uruguay's strategic partnership “is going through its best moment”, he said, adding that it was the responsibility of both countries to “commit to raising it to a new level.”

While traditional export sectors like meat and soy have played a central role in the relationship, others such as dairy present considerable potential, said Dr Diego Telias, a professor at the Universidad ORT Uruguay and an associate researcher at ICLAC, an institute that studies the impact of Chinese capital in Latin America.

A gap also remains in the area of service exports, he said, “an area in which Uruguay has successfully engaged with markets such as the United States, the United Kingdom and Europe, but not yet with China”. REUTERS