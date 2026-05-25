China’s Xi attacked Japan’s rearmament during Trump summit, report says

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US President Donald Trump speaking with Chinese President Xi Jinping while leaving after a visit to the Zhongnanhai Garden in Beijing, on May 15.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping criticised Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi for her remilitarisation push during his summit with US President Donald Trump in Beijing, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the meeting.

Mr Xi became vocal and agitated when discussing Japan’s increased military spending with Mr Trump during their summit earlier in May, the report said, surprising US officials.

Several people said Mr Xi’s criticism was the most heated part of the summit, the report said, adding that Trump administration officials were caught off guard as Japan did not feature as a topic in bilateral talks leading up to the summit.

Mr Trump told Mr Xi that Ms Takaichi has had to take a more assertive security stance due to the rising threat from North Korea, the FT said.

Japan has recently scrapped most restrictions around the sale of military hardware and Ms Takaichi has signalled a softening of its anti-nuclear weapon principles, which have also drawn rebukes from China.

Ms Takaichi and Mr Trump spoke on the phone after the China summit and agreed to communicate on key matters in the Indo-Pacific region, but neither government provided details on what was discussed.

Relations between Beijing and Tokyo remain tense following Ms Takaichi’s remarks last year suggesting that a Chinese invasion of Taiwan may justify Japan deploying its military.

China has imposed a series of measures in retaliation, including trade curbs and discouraging travel to the Japan. Chinese leadership sees Taiwan as part of its own territory and hasn’t ruled out using force to bring the self-ruled island under its control. BLOOMBERG