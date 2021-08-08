China's Wuhan completes mass Covid testing after cases return

WUHAN, CHINA (BLOOMBERG) - Wuhan completed mass Covid testing of local residents after new local cases were reported in the original epicentre of the pandemic.

The local government has completed testing on 11.3 million people, covering most of the city's population except for college students on summer break and children under the age of six years, according to a virus control briefing held by the Wuhan government on Sunday (Aug 8).

Nine positive cases were found from the testing and the infected people have been hospitalised, officials said.

The city government announced the citywide testing on Tuesday after three local confirmed infections were reported on Monday.

The latest data from the government showed that Wuhan added another six cases on Aug 7.