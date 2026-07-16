China’s Wang Huning meets top North Korean official in Pyongyang: KCNA

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Wang Huning, a standing committee member of the Communist Party of China Politburo, receives flowers upon his arrival at Pyongyang International Airport on July 15. PHOTO: AFP

SEOUL - China's Wang Huning, a Communist Party Politburo standing committee member, held talks in Pyongyang with Jo Yong Won, a top official of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party, the North Korean state media KCNA reported on July 16.

The Chinese delegation led by Wang arrived in Pyongyang on July 15, KCNA reported, at the invitation of North Korea.

At the meeting, Wang affirmed "the will of the Chinese party and the government" to implement the agreement reached between China's Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during Xi's visit to Pyongyang, KCNA said. He also referred to the 65th anniversary of friendship ties between the two countries, it added.

Jo told Wang that North Korea seeks to develop strategic communication and tactical cooperation with Beijing.

The two officials discussed ways to improve public welfare and to deepen mutual cooperation in business, culture and the ruling parties of the two countries, KCNA said, without elaborating.

Earlier in July, North Korean premier Pak Thae Song met Xi in Beijing. Xi urged the two allies to maintain "strategic resolve" amid a turbulent global environment and to speed up implementation of agreements he reached with Kim. REUTERS