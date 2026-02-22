Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

China’s visa-free travel is diplomacy sweetener as it rekindles ties with middle powers

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Amid a slowing economy that has been supported by a surge in exports, China has made boosting domestic demand its top economic priority for a second year running in 2026.

Amid a slowing economy that has been supported by a surge in exports, China has made boosting domestic demand its top economic priority for a second year running in 2026.

PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

avatar-alt

Kok Yufeng

Google Preferred Source badge
  • China granted visa-free travel to Canadian and British citizens from Feb 17, enabling 30-day stays. This renews ties and expands strategic partnerships.
  • China's expanded visa-free policy aims to rekindle diplomatic ties, attract foreign visitors, and boost domestic consumption for its slowing economy.
  • The visa waivers have significantly boosted foreign arrivals, with 30 million visa-free entries in 2025. This shows success in enhancing tourism and trade.

AI generated

SINGAPORE – The day millions of people around the world welcomed the start of the Chinese New Year, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney took to social media to celebrate what has been described as a turning point in Ottawa’s ties with Beijing.

“We’re renewing Canada’s relationship with China,” Mr Carney said on Feb 17, lauding the start of

visa-free travel for Canadians to China

as part of a new strategic partnership between the two countries.

See more on

China

Diplomacy

Travel and leisure

Tourism

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.