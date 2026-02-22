For subscribers
China’s visa-free travel is diplomacy sweetener as it rekindles ties with middle powers
- China granted visa-free travel to Canadian and British citizens from Feb 17, enabling 30-day stays. This renews ties and expands strategic partnerships.
- China's expanded visa-free policy aims to rekindle diplomatic ties, attract foreign visitors, and boost domestic consumption for its slowing economy.
- The visa waivers have significantly boosted foreign arrivals, with 30 million visa-free entries in 2025. This shows success in enhancing tourism and trade.
SINGAPORE – The day millions of people around the world welcomed the start of the Chinese New Year, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney took to social media to celebrate what has been described as a turning point in Ottawa’s ties with Beijing.
“We’re renewing Canada’s relationship with China,” Mr Carney said on Feb 17, lauding the start of visa-free travel for Canadians to China
visa-free travel for Canadians to Chinaas part of a new strategic partnership between the two countries.