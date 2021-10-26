China's Vice-Premier Liu He speaks to US Treasury Secretary Yellen

BEIJING (REUTERS) - Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He spoke to US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday (Oct 26) via video call and talked about the macroeconomic situation and bilateral relations, according to a read-out from China's Commerce Ministry.

Dr Yellen “frankly raised issues of concern,” the US Treasury later said in a short separate statement, which did not elaborate on the concerns but added that Dr Yellen looked forward to future discussions with Mr Liu.

Both sides said it was important for the two countries to strengthen communication and coordination on macroeconomic policies, according to the Chinese side's read-out.

China also expressed its concerns over US tariffs and the fair treatment of Chinese companies, it said.

Mr Liu, who has led China's negotiations in Sino-US trade talks since former United States president Donald Trump embarked on a trade war with Beijing, held talks with both Dr Yellen and US Trade Representative Katherine Tai earlier this year.

Increased engagement between the trade and economic chiefs of the world's largest economies since President Joe Biden took office in January comes even as the US administration criticises Beijing on human rights abuses and seeks to rally other rich nations to form a united front against China.

Earlier in October, Ms Tai pledged to exclude some Chinese imports from tariffs while pressing Beijing over its failure to keep some promises made in a "Phase 1" trade deal made under the Trump administration.