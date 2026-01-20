China’s top trade negotiator He Lifeng slated to meet global CEOs in Davos

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

China’s Vice-Premier He Lifeng delivering his statement at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on Nov 17, 2025.

BEIJING - Chinese Vice-Premier He Lifeng, the nation’s economic czar and top trade negotiator, is scheduled to meet with a group of global CEOs while attending the World Economic Forum, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The invitation-only meeting with business chiefs in Davos, Switzerland, will be hosted by an official with the World Economic Forum, in line with previous years, according to the person, who asked not to be identified discussing non-public information.

China’s Foreign Ministry and representatives from the World Economic Forum didn’t immediately reply to requests for comment.

Mr Trump’s trade truce with China and potential visit to Beijing in April has opened the door for world leaders and CEOs to boost ties with the world’s second-largest economy.

His disruptive policies and threats against allies have also given them impetus to strike deals with Mr Xi’s government, as Canadian leader Mark Carney did on a trip to Beijing last week .

A steady stream of US CEOs including Apple’s Tim Cook and Nvidia Corp’s Jensen Huang have made trips to China in recent months to meet top leaders and reaffirm their commitment to the Chinese market.

Chinese leaders often meet privately with executives while in Davos. In 2025, Chinese Vice-Premier Ding Xuexiang attended a private lunch with the likes of JPMorgan Chase & Co CEO Jamie Dimon and Blackstone CEO Steve Schwarzman.

In 2024, Chinese Premier Li Qiang met with the heads of more than a dozen multinational companies, while the previous year former vice-premier Liu He reportedly told a group of Davos CEOs that China was back after the pandemic lockdowns. BLOOMBERG