China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi hopes US implements consensus reached by both countries' leaders

MUNICH (XINHUA) - Mr Yang Jiechi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, expressed the hope on Saturday (Feb 16) that the United States would implement, along with China, the consensus reached by the two heads of state, advancing bilateral ties based on coordination, cooperation and stability.

When answering questions about the China-US relationship after addressing the ongoing 55th Munich Security Conference, Mr Yang said that the world is faced with both opportunities and challenges, and all countries need to cooperate with one another.

According to Mr Yang, who is also director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, President Xi Jinping and President Donald Trump have agreed that China-US relations should be based on coordination, cooperation and stability, and President Trump said developing a constructive and cooperative US-China relationship is his priority.

The important consensus reached by the two heads of state, said Mr Yang, has pointed to the direction for the development of bilateral ties in the coming period.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and the US.

Since president Richard Nixon, chairman Mao Zedong and premier Zhou Enlai opened the door for US-China exchanges, relations between the two countries have forged ahead with historic achievements through thick and thin, bringing tangible benefits to the two peoples and the world at large, Mr Yang noted.

He urged the US to proceed from the fundamental interests of the two peoples and earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state.

As for China-US economic and trade differences and frictions, Mr Yang said China is willing to solve them through cooperation, but with principles.

Related Story China says hopes to see good results from trade talks with US

Recently, he said, the China-US business teams have conducted intensive consultations and made important progress. It is hoped that both sides would continue to make concerted efforts to push for mutually beneficial and win-win agreements.

On the trade imbalance between China and the US, Mr Yang said the causes are complex. A large part of this is due to the US export control towards China. A report from a US research institute showed that the US trade deficit with China could be reduced by 30 per cent if it relaxed its export controls to the level of France.

On Chinese companies operating overseas, Mr Yang said the Chinese government always requires Chinese firms to abide by international rules and laws and regulations of the country where they operate.

Over a long period, Huawei Technologies has made positive contributions to the development of communication technologies in countries including in Europe, and strictly abided by international rules and local laws and regulations, Mr Yang said. He added that China has no law requiring companies to install "back doors" or collect foreign intelligence.

The Chinese official expressed the hope that some countries would show some confidence in their own technologies and some respect for the willingness of other countries to develop cooperation with Chinese enterprises.

He believed that the people of European countries, with their ancient civilisation, have the wisdom to distinguish what is really in their own interests and not to be confused by unfounded rumours.

China is ready to join hands with European countries to meet challenges and seek common development in the fourth industrial revolution, he pledged.

On China's relations with neighbouring countries, Mr Yang said bilateral ties have been developing vigorously. China is the largest trading partner of almost all the neighbours, with frequent personnel exchanges.

China is working with coastal countries the South China Sea to maintain peace and stability in the region and advancing negotiations on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership with countries including India, he said.

It has been proved that as long as external forces do not stir up trouble or apply double standards, the Asia-Pacific region will be peaceful and the world will be more secure, he stressed.

Mr Yang also reiterated that China is firmly committed to the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula and the maintenance of peace and stability in North-east Asia. He said China supports the success of the second meeting between the leaders of North Korea and the US, and expects positive results from it.