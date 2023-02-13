China's top diplomat Wang Yi to attend Munich Security Conference

Mr Wang Yi will also visit France, Italy and Hungary this month. PHOTO: AFP
BEIJING - China’s top diplomat Wang Yi will attend the Munich Security Conference in February, and plans to visit several countries including Russia, said the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Monday.

Mr Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, will also visit France, Italy and Hungary in February, said spokesman Wang Wenbin at a regular press briefing.

The 59th Munich Security Conference will be held from Feb 17 to 19.

Several global leaders, including United States Vice-President Kamala Harris, will be attending. REUTERS

