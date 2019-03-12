China's top court to strengthen protection of intellectual property this year

BEIJING - As its country's trade negotiators edge towards a trade deal with the United States, China's top court has said it will strengthen protection of intellectual property (IP) rights this year.

Head of the Supreme People's Court and Chief Justice Zhou Qiang said on Tuesday (Mar 12) that this is one of the ways the courts could "ensure continued economic growth and social stability", a key task for the coming year.

In the past year, the courts have handled more than 288,000 IP cases - an increase of 41.8 per cent from the year before, said Mr Zhou.

"We have built a national level appeal mechanism for intellectual property rights protection, and established an IP court under the Supreme People's Court," said Mr Zhou, who was speaking at a plenary meeting of the National People's Congress, China's legislature.

China's patchy record in protecting intellectual property has been a long-time American concern. Mr Zhou comments came hours after China's top trade negotiator Vice-Premier Liu He spoke by phone with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

State news agency Xinhua said both sides discussed the text of the trade deal and "made a plan for the next stage of work arrangements", without giving further details.

The two sides are locked in a bitter trade war that has seen billions of dollars of goods from both sides slapped with tariffs. But after several rounds of trade talks, the world's two biggest economies seem to be inching toward a trade deal.

On Tuesday (Mar 12), Mr Zhou said the SPC would also better protect the rights of private businesses in order to allow entrepreneurs to "focus on starting businesses, feel assured about their investments and run their businesses with peace of mind".

He also said establishing the functions of the judiciary will help prevent and resolve "major risks".