China's three major airlines extend refunds and Japan flight changes to March 2026: Report

The policy comes as part of China's response to Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's remarks about Taiwan.

BEIJING – Three major Chinese airlines will offer refunds and charge-free changes to Japan-related flights until March 28 , 2026 , state-owned news outlet Yicai reported on Dec 5 , extending an existing policy set to expire at the end of 2025.

China Eastern Airlines, Air China and China Southern Airlines made the announcements separately, allowing inbound, outbound or stopover flights involving Japan before March 2026 eligible for the policy, according to Yicai.

Previously, more than 10 Chinese airlines have provided refunds on Japan-bound routes until Dec 31, as part of China’s response to Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s remarks about Taiwan .

Ms Takaichi sparked the most serious diplomatic dispute in years between Asia’s top two economies when she told Japanese lawmakers in November that a Chinese attack on Taiwan threatening Japan’s survival could trigger a military response. REUTERS