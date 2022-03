SHENZHEN - A small crowd formed around Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou as she started to leave a press conference on Monday (March 28) at the headquarters of the world's top telecoms equipment maker in Shenzhen.

At least 30 reporters and others attending the release of Huawei's 2021 annual report asked for selfies with Ms Meng, who is making her first public appearance since returning home in September last year.