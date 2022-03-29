China's tech 'princess' causes stir at first public event since return home

SHENZHEN • A small crowd formed around Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou yesterday as she started to leave a press conference at the headquarters of the world's top telecoms equipment maker in Shenzhen.

At least 30 reporters and others attending the release of Huawei's 2021 annual report asked for selfies with Ms Meng, who was making her first public appearance since returning home last September. "She's like a celebrity," one of those in the crowd gushed to another, who responded that she was charismatic.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 29, 2022, with the headline China's tech 'princess' causes stir at first public event since return home.

